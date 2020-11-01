missing woman

Silver Alert issued for woman missing along with 7-year-old, 3-year-old girl

CAMDEN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Silver Alert was issued late Saturday night for a missing 31-year-old woman who is said to be with a 7-year-old and a 3-year-old girl.

Amanda Ann Bray is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The NCDPS said she was last seen at 830 NC Hwy 343 N in South Mills. Authorities believe Bray could be heading towards Hampton Roads or Eastern Shore, Virginia in a Black 2003 Honda Element with the North Carolina license plate number RAH-9740.

State officials describe Bray as standing 5-feet, 5-inches, and weighs somewhere around 135 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. NCDPS said she could be wearing a light blue hoodie and black gym pants.

The identity of the two girls has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information on Amanda Ann Bray's whereabouts is asked to contact the Camden County Sheriff's Office at (252) 331-1500.
