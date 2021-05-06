Amazon to open first Cumberland County delivery station; jobs starting at $15 per hour

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Amazon has announced plans to open a delivery station in Cumberland County that will create hundreds of jobs.It will be at 1005 Dunn Road and pay rates will start at $15 per hour."Amazon is excited to expand operations into Cumberland County, North Carolina, investing in a new delivery station in Fayetteville," said Amazon spokesperson Courtney Johnson Norman. "We are committed to providing efficient delivery for customers and creating hundreds of jobs for the talented workforce in the area.""This substantial investment exemplifies our community's resurgence as our economy continues to recover from the effects of COVID-19. We are open for business and poised for growth," Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin said.