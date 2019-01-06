Amber Alert: 12-year-old boy Anthony Manuel Diaz abducted in Mount Airy

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Mount Airy Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy, Anthony Manuel Diaz.

Anthony is Hispanic, 4'7", weighs 78 pounds, and has curly, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anthony was last seen wearing blue and gray pajamas with a shark on the shirt.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Police did not release information surrounding his disappearance.

Those with any information should call the Mount Airy Police Department immediately at (336) 374-0822, or call 911 or *HP.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
amber alertmissing boycrimenorth carolina newsNC
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Donnie Wahlberg responds to Raleigh Wahlburgers' troubles
Man charged with capital murder in shooting of Jazmine Barnes
2 men shot, killed in Rocky Mount; police searching for suspect
Police charge Raleigh man with human trafficking of a child
Increase in TSA agents calling out sick amid government shutdown
Third man charged in Moore County double shooting
Police searching for man wanted in Southern Pines armed robberies
Person dies in car, crashes into tree in Cary
Show More
Big Ed's restaurant to open new location in Garner
Williamson's 360 dunk steals the show at Cameron Indoor Stadium
McDonald's worker speaks out after brawl over straw goes viral
The Rev. Vernon Tyson: Memorial service held after his death at 89
Officers, bystanders flip burning car to save 70-year-old driver: VIDEO
More News