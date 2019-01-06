Amber Alert: 12-year-old boy Anthony Manuel Diaz abducted in Mount Airy

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WTVD) --The Mount Airy Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy, Anthony Manuel Diaz.
Anthony is Hispanic, 4'7", weighs 78 pounds, and has curly, brown hair and brown eyes.
Anthony was last seen wearing blue and gray pajamas with a shark on the shirt.
Police did not release information surrounding his disappearance.
Those with any information should call the Mount Airy Police Department immediately at (336) 374-0822, or call 911 or *HP.