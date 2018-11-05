Amber Alert: 13-year-old abducted from outside family's Lumberton home Monday morning

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
The FBI and Lumberton Police Department are looking for 13-year-old Hania Noleia Aguilar after authorities said an unidentified man snatched her from her front yard Monday morning.

It happened just before 7 a.m. at Rosewood Mobile Home Park off East Elizabethtown Road.

An Amber Alert was issued for the girl around 10 a.m.

Hania Aguilar (Lumberton Police Department)


Witnesses said the man had a yellow bandana over his face, so they did not get a good look at him.

They said he grabbed Aguilar and forced her into a stolen green 2002 Ford Expedition with South Carolina tag NWS 984.

Aguilar is approximately 5 feet tall and 126 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans.

If anyone locates or sees Aguilar or the vehicle please contact Sgt. Pete Locklear at the Lumberton Police Department (910) 671-3845 immediately.
