Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old boy out of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 6-year-old boy is missing and could be in danger.An Amber Alert was activated Friday morning for Amari Gabriel Christiansen.The boy is from Jacksonville, North Carolina, which is along the coast between Wilmington and New Bern.Circumstances surrounding Amari's disappearance have not been released.Investigators said Amari is about 4 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a black, long sleeve shirt with "Game On" written on it, blue sweatpants with sharks, a navy blue jacket and black sneakers. He also had a power ranger backpack with him, as well as a lunch box with either Minecraft or Paw Patrol on it.Anyone with information on Amari's whereabouts should call law enforcement immediately.