Amber Alert canceled after missing NC 3-year-old boy found

Ezra David Jones (State Highway Patrol)

UPDATE: The Amber Alert has been canceled after authorities say the boy has been found.

___


The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing child, 3-year-old Ezra David Jones.

Ezra is described as of Asian ethnicity, approximately 3 feet tall, weighing 30 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are looking for Stephen Drake Jones, 27.

Ezra David Jones



He is described as white, about 6-foot-1, weighing 185 pounds. He has red hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt of unknown color, khaki shorts, and a baseball cap.

He was last seen in Henderson County traveling toward Black Mountain with a possible destination of Winston Salem.

Police are looking for a blue 1990 Ford F250 with NC license tag number PEC5783.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office immediately at (828) 250-4449, or call 911 or *HP.
