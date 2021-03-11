amber alert

AMBER Alert canceled for 2 children abducted by mother out of western North Carolina

An Amber Alert has been canceled for a missing 4-year-old and 2-year-old who were abducted by their mother out of western North Carolina on Wednesday night.

The Amber Alert was issued before 10 p.m. and canceled around 2:30 a.m.

Officials said 4-year-old Easton G. Redmon and 2-year-old Annsleigh R. Redmon were last seen at 115 Dobson Farm Road in Statesville.

Easton is about 3-feet 6-inches tall and weighs 50 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a pink and blue checkered button-up shirt and dark-colored shorts.

Annsleigh is about 2-feet tall and weighs 25 pounds. She is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green shirt with gold graphics and cream-colored pants.

Authorities believed the two children were traveling to Augusta, Georgia with 25-year-old mother Amanda J. Redmon, their alleged abductor, who is described as 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. Amanda was last seen wearing a beige sweater, multicolored leggings and brown boots.

Easton G Redmond and Annsleigh R Redmond.

Iredell County Sheriff's Office



The vehicle she was driving in is described as a gray 2014 Honda Odyssey with a North Carolina license tag of HAD-6654.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Iredell County Sheriff's Office at (704) 878-3100 or call 911.
