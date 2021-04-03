amber alert

Amber Alert issued for missing Greensboro 1-year-old allegedly abducted by 2 men, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Greensboro boy

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Amber Alert for a Greensboro 1-year-old has been canceled, authorities said Saturday morning.

Police had been looking for the boy who was allegedly abducted by two men, according to police.

Josea Andre Petty is 2 feet five inches and weighs 35 lbs. Petty has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green sweater, gray sweatpants and white socks.

Josea Andre Petty



Greensboro police had said there are allegedly two abductors, both described as men. One man is 35 years old with a black jacket, black knit cap and black pants with white stripes.

The other man is described as 25 years old with a black jacket and gray pants.

According to Greensboro police, they were last seen overnight at the Valero gas station at 2715 South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro with Josea in the rear seat. The car was a 2018 Kia Sorento with North Carolina license plate 5D16DV.



If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Greensboro Police Department immediately at (336) 373-2223, or call 911 or *HP.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
greensborochild abductionamber alert
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMBER ALERT
Missing Caldwell County 14-year-old found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Amber Alert canceled after kidnapped Georgia toddler found
AMBER Alert canceled for 2 children missing out of western NC
Missing Winston-Salem 10-year-old located; Amber Alert canceled
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 dead, 4 hurt after shots fired at Wilmington house party: Police
Vaccinated or not, travelers pack RDU as CDC issues new guidance
Silver Alert issued for 'endangered' 13-year-old Wendell girl
Man shot in Raleigh overnight, police say
Ex-Holly Springs officer in need of help for double lung transplant
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Goldsboro woman unable to get title of home despite paying off loan
Show More
Churches rent stadiums for a socially-distant Easter Sunday service
23-year-old dead, baby injured in Johnston County crash
6M cars drive over structurally deficient NC bridges daily: report
Data shows 2020 record year for new businesses in NC and US
April the Giraffe, who went viral during her 2017 pregnancy, dies
More TOP STORIES News