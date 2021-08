An AMBER Alert was issued late Monday evening for a missing teen last seen in Transylvania County.Carlos Manuel-Chinchilla Vanquez, 15, is approximately 5 feet-tall and weigh 115 pounds. He has black hair, and brown eyes.Carlos was seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark pants, athletic shoes, and he was carrying a red/black backpack.The Transylvania Sheriff's Office said the abduction occurred in the town of Rosman.Anyone with information on this AMBER Alert should call the Transylvania County Sheriffs Office immediately at (828) 884-3168, or call 911 or *HP.