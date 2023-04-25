AMBER Alert: Chapel Hill police seek stolen car with 5-year-old girl inside

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 5-year-old girl in Chapel Hill.

Police are seeking the public's help in finding the girl, Arielle Williams, who was said to be inside a stolen blue 2003 Dodge Durango.

The vehicle's license plate is TDS 4340, but the license plate may have been removed, police said.

Arielle Williams Chapel Hill Police Department

The vehicle was stolen from Eastgate Shopping Center at 1800 East Franklin St.

Arielle is described as Black, about 3 feet, 6 inches tall, and 45 pounds. She was wearing a tie-dye shirt, blue jeans, and Adidas shoes.

Chapel Hill Police released an image of this man in connection with the AMBER Alert. Chapel Hill Police Department

Chapel Hill Police released an image late Monday night of a man who may be connected to the AMBER Alert. Anyone who sees him or knows who or where he is is asked to please call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information should call 911 or contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at (919) 968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday). Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515 or visit https://chapelhillcrimestoppers.com/