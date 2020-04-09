Amber Alert: Missing 2-year-old found safe, father arrested in Maryland

He was found in Maryland with his father, the suspect in the abduction, who was arrested.
The Amber Alert was issued for 2-year-old Jeremy Rivas-Munoz around 6 a.m.
Durham Police Department said the boy's father, 22-year-old Emerson Melendez-Rivas, stabbed the child's mother at a home on Myra Street before taking the boy. She was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, officers said.
While officers were searching for the father and son, a post appeared on Melendez-Rivas's Facebook page. The post, which was in Spanish, said in part "...everyone judges me without knowing what I really live daily...(she) was cheating on me and played with me..."
About 6 hours after issuing the Amber Alert, Durham Police Department officers said Melendez-Rivas and the toddler were found in Prince George's County, Maryland.
Investigators said the child is OK and Melendez-Rivas is in custody.
Melendez-Rivas is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, attempted first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.
WATCH: Durham Police Department officers investigate scene of stabbing, abduction
If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Durham Police Department immediately at (919) 475-2263.