Amber Alert: Missing 2-year-old found safe, father arrested in Maryland

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham toddler whose abduction prompted an an Amber Alert Thursday morning has been found safe.

He was found in Maryland with his father, the suspect in the abduction, who was arrested.

The Amber Alert was issued for 2-year-old Jeremy Rivas-Munoz around 6 a.m.



Durham Police Department said the boy's father, 22-year-old Emerson Melendez-Rivas, stabbed the child's mother at a home on Myra Street before taking the boy. She was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, officers said.

While officers were searching for the father and son, a post appeared on Melendez-Rivas's Facebook page. The post, which was in Spanish, said in part "...everyone judges me without knowing what I really live daily...(she) was cheating on me and played with me..."

About 6 hours after issuing the Amber Alert, Durham Police Department officers said Melendez-Rivas and the toddler were found in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Investigators said the child is OK and Melendez-Rivas is in custody.

Melendez-Rivas is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, attempted first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.

WATCH: Durham Police Department officers investigate scene of stabbing, abduction
EMBED More News Videos

Insvestigators said Emerson Melendez Rivas is considered armed and dangerous.

.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Durham Police Department immediately at (919) 475-2263.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamncdurham countyamber alertmissing boymissing children
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: State health officials still awaiting guidance on travel
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Show More
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
'House Wake' plan looks to address housing instability
More TOP STORIES News