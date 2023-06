Authorities are looking for 3-year-old Robert Parker Jr.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An amber alert has been issued for a missing child in Fayetteville.

Authorities are looking for 3-year-old Robert Parker Jr.

He's believed to be with 46-year-old Robert Paul Parker Sr., a non-custodial parent.

MORE NEWS: Raleigh City Council approves redevelopment plan for Shaw University downtown campus in 5-3 vote

Police believe the two may be traveling in a blue 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer with license plate KCA-3424.