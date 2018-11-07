LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) --Lumberton Police Department and the FBI released a photo of the SUV wanted in connection with the kidnapping of 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar.
The photo was captured near her home minutes after the kidnapping.
Lumberton police and the FBI are asking anyone in the Lumberton area with a home surveillance system to check the video for any clues into Hania's abduction.
The SUV is a green, stolen 2002/2003 Ford Expedition with a South Carolina license plate, NWS-984.
Aguilar was last seen outside her home at the Rosewood Mobile Home Park on November 5 just before 7 p.m.
Investigators said Aguilar was outside her home starting up her aunt's vehicle in preparation for going to school.
Witnesses said the man who abducted Aguilar wore a yellow bandanna over his face, so they did not get a good look at him.
They said he grabbed Aguilar and forced her into her relative's vehicle -- a green 2002 Ford Expedition with South Carolina tag NWS984.
The FBI said the paint on the hood of the vehicle is peeling and there is a Clemson sticker on the rear window.
Call 911 if you see the SUV.
The FBI is offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to the whereabouts of Aguilar. Lumberton Police Department set up a special tip line to call if you have information to help investigators find Hania at 910-272-5871.
Missing posters are now available in English and Spanish on www.fbi.gov.