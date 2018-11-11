AMBER ALERT

Amber Alert: Gastonia police searching for 3-year-old girl abducted from apartment

Gastonia police searching for 3-year-old abducted from apartment

GASTONIA, N.C. (WTVD) --
Gastonia police are searching for 3-year-old Destiny Boykins who was abducted from an apartment Sunday morning.

Destiny Boykins is described as a black female, 3 feet and 10 inches tall and weighing 30 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

The child was last seen wearing a lavender top with dots and pink trim around the neck with purple pajama pants with animal pictures and pink socks.

There is allegedly one abductor - Maurice Knox.

Knox is described as a 57-year-old black male, 6 feet one inch and weighing 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Knox was last seen wearing black rim glasses, a red long sleeve shirt, red pants and red shoes.

The child was abducted from 2079 Hudson Blvd Apartment H in Gastonia and last seen northbound from 2079 E Hudson Blvd.

The vehicle is a black 2012 Honda Accord with NC license tag number PJF2122.



If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Gastonia Police Department immediately at (704) 866-6702, 704-430-6598.

Amber Alert: Governor offers additional $5,000 in search for missing girl
There's now $20,000 for information leading to Hania Aguilar's whereabouts. The FBI continues to urge the public to help it identify a person seen walking on surveillance video near the kidnapping scene.
