Amber Alert: Gastonia police searching for 3-year-old girl abducted from apartment

GASTONIA, N.C. (WTVD) --Gastonia police are searching for 3-year-old Destiny Boykins who was abducted from an apartment Sunday morning.
Destiny Boykins is described as a black female, 3 feet and 10 inches tall and weighing 30 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
The child was last seen wearing a lavender top with dots and pink trim around the neck with purple pajama pants with animal pictures and pink socks.
There is allegedly one abductor - Maurice Knox.
Knox is described as a 57-year-old black male, 6 feet one inch and weighing 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Knox was last seen wearing black rim glasses, a red long sleeve shirt, red pants and red shoes.
The child was abducted from 2079 Hudson Blvd Apartment H in Gastonia and last seen northbound from 2079 E Hudson Blvd.
The vehicle is a black 2012 Honda Accord with NC license tag number PJF2122.
If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Gastonia Police Department immediately at (704) 866-6702, 704-430-6598.