Amber Alert: Gastonia police searching for 3-year-old girl abducted from apartment

Amber Alert: Gastonia police are searching for 3-year-old Destiny Boykins

The vehicle is a black 2012 Honda Accord with NC license tag number PJF2122.

Gastonia police are searching for 3-year-old Destiny Boykins who was abducted from an apartment Sunday morning.Destiny Boykins is described as a black female, 3 feet and 10 inches tall and weighing 30 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.The child was last seen wearing a lavender top with dots and pink trim around the neck with purple pajama pants with animal pictures and pink socks.There is allegedly one abductor - Maurice Knox.Knox is described as a 57-year-old black male, 6 feet one inch and weighing 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.Knox was last seen wearing black rim glasses, a red long sleeve shirt, red pants and red shoes.The child was abducted from 2079 Hudson Blvd Apartment H in Gastonia and last seen northbound from 2079 E Hudson Blvd.The vehicle is a black 2012 Honda Accord with NC license tag number PJF2122.If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Gastonia Police Department immediately at (704) 866-6702, 704-430-6598.