AMBER Alert issued for missing 2-year-old from Harnett County

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old from Harnett County.

The sheriff's office is searching for Rayilee Ariyah Rose Coleman.

She was last seen with a yellow dress, with butterflies and flowers, blue tights and black and white sneakers. She also has a mole in her right arm pit.

The little girl is believed to be with 37-year-old Dyatsy O'Neal Coleman who drives a champagne Nissan Murano with the license plate KHS6596.

The two are possibly heading to Newton Grove, Faison or the Clinton area.

If you have information on where they might be you should call the Harnett County Sheriff's Office at 910-893-9111.