Amber Alert issued for 7-week-old out of Caswell County

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Caswell County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing infant, Jupiter Aria Caudle.

Jupiter is 7 weeks old. She is White, approximately 21 inches tall, weighing 11 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Allegedly, there are two abductors, authorities said: Jody Allan Caudle and Taylor Ann Crawford. Caudle is described as a 42 years old White male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 172 pounds. He has brown straight medium length hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black, jean jacket with black fur on the collar; black jeans, and he has tattoos all over both arms

Crawford is described as a 24-year-old White female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. She has brown straight medium length hair and black eyes. She has a tattoo of a planet with "Jupiter."

Their last known location was in Pelham.

Anyone with information regarding this abduction is asked to call the Caswell County Sheriff's Office immediately at (336) 694-2555, or call 911 or *HP.

