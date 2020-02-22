Amber Alert issued for 6-month-old baby near Charlotte; mother arrested

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-month-old baby from the Charlotte area.
Authorities said Chi-Liam and his mother Tamara Brown were reported missing from the Gander Cove Lane area of Matthews around 10 p.m. Thursday.
Brown was found overnight Saturday but Chi-Liam was not with her, WSOC reported.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested Brown for robbery and assaulting government employees.
Brown and her baby were last seen noon Friday in uptown Charlotte but there has been no sign of him since and she has not said where he is.
Chi-Liam was last seen wearing a red and black hoodie, and he has a red birthmark on the back of his head.
If you have any information, authorities said to call the Matthews Police Department at 704-847-5555 or 911.
