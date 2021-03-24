amber alert

Amber Alert issued for missing Caldwell County 14-year-old; authorities searching for alleged 21-year-old abductor

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old Caldwell County girl.

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said Medley Reese Ray is 4'9 with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a New York Yankees shirt with black/gray sweatpants with white shoes.

Authorities said there is allegedly one abductor, Austin Ryan Setzer, 21, who is driving a white BMW with black wheels.

Setzer is 6'1, has green eyes, brown hair and a tattoo on his left arm.

Setzer is allegedly traveling north toward Lenoir and was last seen near 5091 Turner Road in Granite Falls.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Caldwell County Sheriffs Office immediately at (828) 757-1400, or call 911.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncamber alertabductionmissing children
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMBER ALERT
Amber Alert canceled after kidnapped Georgia toddler found
AMBER Alert canceled for 2 children missing out of western NC
Missing Winston-Salem 10-year-old located; Amber Alert canceled
Amber Alert canceled for missing 3-year-old girl out of Gastonia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cooper announces further easing of restrictions
2 NC men accused of drugging, raping woman found dead in Miami hotel room
Year after COVID crisis hits, some small businesses see huge growth
Hang on to that COVID-19 vaccination card -- it's important
﻿Wake County housing relief program overrun with applications
Photos of migrant detention center highlight Biden's border secrecy
Here's how some doctors' arrests and license violations go undetected
Show More
Are the recent mass shootings affecting your mental health?
Shark bites 9-year-old boy who was body surfing in Miami Beach
Newly confirmed surgeon general to focus on COVID, opioids
NC bill would ban transgender youth from competing in female sports
Gun in Colo. grocery store shooting bought 6 days earlier: Officials
More TOP STORIES News