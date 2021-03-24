Amber Alert issued for missing Caldwell County 14-year-old; authorities searching for alleged 21-year-old abductor

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old Caldwell County girl.The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said Medley Reese Ray is 4'9 with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a New York Yankees shirt with black/gray sweatpants with white shoes.Authorities said there is allegedly one abductor, Austin Ryan Setzer, 21, who is driving a white BMW with black wheels.Setzer is 6'1, has green eyes, brown hair and a tattoo on his left arm.Setzer is allegedly traveling north toward Lenoir and was last seen near 5091 Turner Road in Granite Falls.If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Caldwell County Sheriffs Office immediately at (828) 757-1400, or call 911.