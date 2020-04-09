Amber Alert issued for missing Durham child Jeremy Rivas-Munoz

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police have issued an Amber Alert in the suspected abduction of a missing child, Jeremy Rivas-Munoz, on Thursday morning.Rivas-Munoz is 2 years old, approximately 2 feet, 10 inches tall, and 35 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and black shorts, according to authorities.Police say Emerson Melendez is the alleged abductor. Melendez, 23, is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and 170 pounds. Melendez has black hairand brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and tan shorts. Melendez has a skull tattoo on his neck and rose tattoo on his left hand.It's not known where the two were going. The vehicle involved is a blue sedan, possibly a Toyota.No pictures were made available yet by authorities.If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Durham Police Department immediately at (919) 475-2263, or call 911 or *HP.