Amber Alert issued for missing North Carolina 3-year-old boy

Ezra David Jones

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing child, 3-year-old Ezra David Jones.Ezra is described as of Asian ethnicity, approximately 3 feet tall, weighing 30 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.Authorities are looking for Stephen Drake Jones, 27.He is described as white, about 6-foot-1, weighing 185 pounds. He has red hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt of unknown color, khaki shorts, and a baseball cap.He was last seen in Henderson County traveling toward Black Mountain with a possible destination of Winston Salem.Police are looking for a blue 1990 Ford F250 with NC license tag number PEC5783.If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office immediately at (828) 250-4449, or call 911 or *HP.