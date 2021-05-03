amber alert

AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old Virginia boy abducted by woman from church

RIPPLEMEAD, Va. -- An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old Virginia boy allegedly abducted by an unknown woman on Sunday.

Noah Gabriel Trout was last seen on Sunday around noon at River View Baptist Church in Giles County, Virginia.

He stands 2 feet, 9 inches and weighs 33 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and orange jacket.

Virginia authorities said they are now searching for a woman wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, black tennis shoes and a black knitted stocking cap.

The woman could be traveling in a dark-colored SUV or van.

Anyone with information on Noah's whereabouts is asked to contact the Giles County Sheriff's Office in Virginia at (540) 921-3842.
