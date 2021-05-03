AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old Virginia boy abducted by woman from church

RIPPLEMEAD, Va. -- An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old Virginia boy allegedly abducted by an unknown woman on Sunday.Noah Gabriel Trout was last seen on Sunday around noon at River View Baptist Church in Giles County, Virginia.He stands 2 feet, 9 inches and weighs 33 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and orange jacket.Virginia authorities said they are now searching for a woman wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, black tennis shoes and a black knitted stocking cap.The woman could be traveling in a dark-colored SUV or van.Anyone with information on Noah's whereabouts is asked to contact the Giles County Sheriff's Office in Virginia at (540) 921-3842.