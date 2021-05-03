AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old Virginia boy abducted from church by woman

Noah Gabriel Trout was last seen Sunday around noon at River View Baptist Church in Giles County, Virginia.
Investigators released the following photo, which they said shows a woman leading the boy out of the church.
Trout stands 2 feet, 9 inches and weighs 33 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange coat over a royal blue shirt with a print of a tie on it.
Virginia authorities said they are trying to identify the woman in the photo seen leading Trout away from the church.
The woman could be traveling in a dark-colored SUV or van.
Anyone with information on Trout's whereabouts is asked to contact the Giles County Sheriff's Office in Virginia at (540) 921-3842.