amber alert

AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old Virginia boy abducted from church by woman

EMBED <>More Videos

AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old Virginia boy abducted by woman from church

RIPPLEMEAD, Va. -- An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old Virginia boy allegedly abducted by an unknown woman Sunday.

Noah Gabriel Trout was last seen Sunday around noon at River View Baptist Church in Giles County, Virginia.

Investigators released the following photo, which they said shows a woman leading the boy out of the church.



Trout stands 2 feet, 9 inches and weighs 33 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange coat over a royal blue shirt with a print of a tie on it.

Virginia authorities said they are trying to identify the woman in the photo seen leading Trout away from the church.

The woman could be traveling in a dark-colored SUV or van.

Anyone with information on Trout's whereabouts is asked to contact the Giles County Sheriff's Office in Virginia at (540) 921-3842.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiachild abductionamber alertabductionmissing boy
AMBER ALERT
7-week-old baby missing from Caswell County found safe, sheriff says
Amber Alert canceled for Greensboro 1-year-old
Missing Caldwell County 14-year-old found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Amber Alert canceled after kidnapped Georgia toddler found
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC Weather: Chance for severe storms today
LATEST: FDA could soon expand vaccine to younger Americans
Private funeral for Andrew Brown Jr. happens Monday
Nurses, doctor help 'lucky' mom who gave birth on flight
Tips for purchasing Mother's Day gifts
Shoppers out in droves as NC outdoor mask mandate lifted
Developers of Fortnite take on Apple over app store model
Show More
4 killed, dozens hospitalized after boat capsizes off San Diego
Shotgun-wielding man shot multiple times by NC deputy, authorities say
John Legend delivers Duke University's 2021 commencement speech
Hundreds gather for Andrew Brown Jr. public viewing service
Pilot killed in Union County helicopter crash: Deputies
More TOP STORIES News