Amber Alert: 'Please help!' Mom of abducted 3-year-old girl asks for help

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are searching for a missing three-year-old child reportedly abducted in Greensboro on Wednesday night.

Greensboro Police Department said Ahlora Ashanti-Sample Lindiment was abducted from a playground at 2411 Phillips Avenue of Greensboro just after 6:30 p.m.

Police described Ahlora Ashanti-Sample Lindiment as having brown eyes, black hair and weighs 40 pounds and is around 2-feet tall. Lindiment was last seen wearing a short sleeve pink t-shirt, black jeans and white sandals. Her hair is braided with multi-color beads.

Ahlora's mother Erica Lindiment urged anyone with information to come forward and help bring her baby home.

The three-year-old was abducted by a black woman in her 20's, who stands 5-foot 6-inches and weighs 135 pounds. The woman had a short ponytail and was wearing a short sleeve black crop top with black pants with tiger print faces on them, a yellow stripe one leg and a white stripe on the other leg, dark flip flops and a gold chain.

Anyone with information on Ahlora Lindiment is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department (336) 373-2287.

