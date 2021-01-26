Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old Sampson County girl

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for a girl out of Sampson County who is believed to have been abducted.

Breanne Marie Jones is 10 years old with light brown hair and green eyes. She is described as wearing a gray/pink Adidas hooded sweatshirt, red leggings, white Adidas shoes with pink stripes. Jones wears glasses.

There are two alleged abductors: Jonathan Lewis Jones and Christina Renee Edge. Jones is 38, has a cross tattoo on his left cheek and 'Breanne' tattooed on his left hand. Edge is 32 years old.

The Sampson County Sheriff's Office is expected to release more information this afternoon.

If you have any information about this abduction, you're asked to call the Sampson County Sheriff Office immediately at (910) 592-4141, or call 911 or *HP.
