Amber Alert: 3-year-old disappears from outside her Scotland County home on her birthday

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The State of North Carolina has issued an AMBER ALERT for a missing 3-year-old from the Laurel Hill area of Scotland County.

Authorities are looking for 3-year-old Allyson Nicole Oxendine.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety, Allyson stands 3-foot tall and weighs 32 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pink sweat pants, a red shirt and slip-on "Crocs" shoes with two white dogs on them.

According to ABC affiliate WPDE, Oxendine's father said Allyson wandered away from him around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday while he was working at a clothesline outside their home.

He said Wednesday was her birthday.

He spent 45 minutes searching for her before he called 911. Search crews then joined in, splitting up to canvass nearby wooded areas for the child.

Anyone with information on Oxendine's disappearance is asked to call the Scotland County Sheriff's Office at (910) 276-3385 or call 911.
