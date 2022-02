Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Lilliana Lemmond out of Mint Hill, North Carolina

MINT HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 1-year-old girl is missing and believed to be in danger. North Carolina Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for Lilliana Josephine Lemmond on Sunday morning.Lilliana is around 2 feet tall, weighing 25 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last wearing white pajamas with blue and pink animal print.The girl was last seen at a home on Quail Ridge Drive in Mint Hill, North Carolina. Mint Hill is a suburb of Charlotte, located southeast of the Queen City.Investigators said Lilliana was abducted by Jeremy Scott Lemmond. He is a 39-year-old white man who is 6 foot tall, weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.Jeremy could be driving a black 2011 Subaru Legacy with NC tag JBV6840.Anyone with information about Lilliana or Jeremy's location should call 911 immediately. You may also call Mint Hill Police Department at (704) 889-2231.