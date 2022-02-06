Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Lilliana Lemmond out of Mint Hill, North Carolina

MINT HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 1-year-old girl is missing and believed to be in danger.
North Carolina Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for Lilliana Josephine Lemmond on Sunday morning.
Lilliana is around 2 feet tall, weighing 25 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last wearing white pajamas with blue and pink animal print.
The girl was last seen at a home on Quail Ridge Drive in Mint Hill, North Carolina. Mint Hill is a suburb of Charlotte, located southeast of the Queen City.
Investigators said Lilliana was abducted by Jeremy Scott Lemmond. He is a 39-year-old white man who is 6 foot tall, weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Jeremy could be driving a black 2011 Subaru Legacy with NC tag JBV6840.
Anyone with information about Lilliana or Jeremy's location should call 911 immediately. You may also call Mint Hill Police Department at (704) 889-2231.
