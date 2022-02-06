Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Lilliana Lemmond out of Mint Hill, North Carolina

MINT HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 1-year-old girl is missing and believed to be in danger.

North Carolina Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for Lilliana Josephine Lemmond on Sunday morning.

Lilliana is around 2 feet tall, weighing 25 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last wearing white pajamas with blue and pink animal print.

The girl was last seen at a home on Quail Ridge Drive in Mint Hill, North Carolina. Mint Hill is a suburb of Charlotte, located southeast of the Queen City.

Investigators said Lilliana was abducted by Jeremy Scott Lemmond. He is a 39-year-old white man who is 6 foot tall, weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Jeremy could be driving a black 2011 Subaru Legacy with NC tag JBV6840.

Anyone with information about Lilliana or Jeremy's location should call 911 immediately. You may also call Mint Hill Police Department at (704) 889-2231.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
charlottechild abductionamber alert
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
UNC-Duke game draws big crowds to downtown Chapel Hill
Father, son work to make Durham healthier through fitness
Medicare to cover up to 8 free over-the-counter COVID tests per month
U.S. veterans, officials on why protecting Europe from Russia matters
Could Raleigh soon drop its mask mandate?
One person injured after shooting at Fayetteville convenience store
Southwest Airlines bringing back alcohol on planes
Show More
Morocco's king says boy, 5, trapped in deep well has died
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting near Virginia Tech
NC Supreme Court strikes down redrawn redistricting maps
Is Chapel Hill's Franklin Street safe for walkers, bikers? Some say no
Cary man stiffed $3,500 TV refund until Troubleshooter gets involved
More TOP STORIES News