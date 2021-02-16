Amber Alert issued for missing North Carolina child

DENTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing North Carolina teenager.The Davidson County Sheriff Office is searching for 14-year-old Savannah Grace Childress in what they called an "abduction."Savannah is identified as approximately 5-feet- 6 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.She was wearing a yellow Mickey Mouse hoodieSavannah was last seen in the 1100 block of Canaan Church Rd in Denton.Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Davidson County Sheriff Office immediately at (336) 242-2105 or call 911 or *HP.