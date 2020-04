John Allison, left, and Ruby Allison.

ROANOKE COUNTY, VA. (WTVD) -- An Amber Alert for three abducted children out of Roanoke County, Virginia was issued Wednesday morning.Cameron Allison, Emma Allison and Colin Allison are all missing. John Allison and Ruby Allison are wanted as the suspected abductors.The children were last seen at 5153 North Lakes Dr. in Roanoke County. They may be traveling in a 1999 maroon Chevrolet Suburban with tag number VVU3796 or a 2006 maroon Cadallic with tag number VMN8238.Anyone with information should call Roanoke County Police at 1-540-777-8799 or Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.