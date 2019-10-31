AMBER ALERT: Search underway for missing 3-year-old Scotland County girl

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The State of North Carolina has issued an AMBER ALERT for a missing 3-year-old from the Laurel Hill area of Scotland County.Authorities are looking for 3-year-old Allyson Nicole Oxendine.According to the NC Department of Public Safety, Allyson stands 3-foot tall and weighs 32 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pink sweat pants, a red shirt and slip-on "Crocs" shoes with two white dogs on them.Anyone with information on Oxendine's disappearance is asked to call the Scotland County Sheriff's Office at (910) 276-3385 or call 911.