Crime & Safety

Video: While crew treats patient man steals ambulance, crashes into parked cars

EMBED <>More Videos

Police have arrested the man accused of stealing an ambulance and crashing it into several vehicles in a Charlotte parking lot.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Police arrested the man accused of stealing an ambulance and crashing it into several vehicles in a Charlotte parking lot.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said someone called 911 and reported the suspect was damaging property inside of an office building on Executive Center Drive, WSOC reports.

Officers said the unidentified suspect found the ambulance and climbed in while a MEDIC crew was in the back treating a patient.

The crew and patient jumped out and the man took off and crashed into several parked cars.

RELATED: Patient caught after stealing ambulance outside UNC Medical Center emergency room

He then jumped out and started running away while holding his pants up.

He was detained and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

A woman who owned one of the cars in the crash told WSOC she hopes the man gets help.

"Thank God that me or my mom or my son wasn't in the car," Marcia Crenshaw-Hill said. "I hope he is OK. I hope he is getting treatment as far as mental health goes because that is what it sounds like he needs."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetycharlottecrimetheftambulancecharlotte news
TOP STORIES
Texts, voicemail evidence kicks off 7th day of Jonathan Sander trial
Woman charged in stabbing of Macy's worker at Streets at Southpoint in Durham
City of Raleigh apologizes after military training exercise causes fear
'Inside Edition' anchor to undergo surgery after viewer spots lump
Chemical engineer charged with trying to poison co-worker to death
World Autism Awareness Day: What is Light it Up Blue?
Cold temperatures, rain push through central North Carolina
Show More
Closed border may mean end of avocados in U.S.
Mom killed in front of her kids while helping disabled man
Vegetable lovers are eager to try 'caulilini'
Farm owners outraged after dogs kill nearly 30 farm animals in Hoke County
NC couple celebrates 82 years of marriage
More TOP STORIES News