RDU

American flight attendant treated by RDU first responders after being injured during flight

EMBED <>More Videos

Travel scams skyrocket as people look to get away

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An American Airlines (AA) flight attendant is being treated after being injured during a flight.

Raleigh Durham Airport (RDU) first responders confirm they were dispatched to a medical emergency call involving American Flight 1902 shortly after 11:30 a.m. Sunday. First responders also confirmed one individual on the plane was taken to UNC Hospital.

No other information was released about the flight attendant's injury or condition.

A spokesperson for American Airlines tells ABC11 they don't release information on crew members medical conditions.

RDU Fire and Rescue said there were no impacts on airport operations.

According to Flight Tracker, the Miami to RDU flight departed from Miami International after 9:00 a.m.

*Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect changes in information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelrduraleighdurhamncairport newsrduair travelflight emergencyflight attendantairplane
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RDU
Passengers at RDU have travel headaches as flights canceled nationwide
RDU expects more traffic for Memorial Day weekend
Fayetteville man sentenced for groping teen on flight to RDU
Amid airport hugs and reunions, COVID cases among TSA staffers rise
TOP STORIES
PGA Tour Pro Varner III donates to Durham-based SwingPals
Man shot, killed in Fayetteville, police searching for suspect
Durham museum hosts its first family LGBTQ+ activity
A person was killed in alligator attack near Myrtle Beach in SC
There are many ways to eat healthy amid high food prices, experts say
Cop who sought GOP bid allegedly punches state senate candidate: video
Solar patio umbrellas sold at Costco recalled after multiple fires
Show More
Where abortion rights stand in NC after Roe v Wade decision
Biden: G-7 to ban Russian gold in response to Ukraine war
Anglers of all ages can fish for free in NC on July 4
Girl dies after being shot, Durham police investigating
Out Raleigh celebrants react to possible SCOTUS actions
More TOP STORIES News