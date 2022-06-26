American flight attendant treated by RDU first responders after being injured during flight

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An American Airlines (AA) flight attendant is being treated after being injured during a flight.Raleigh Durham Airport (RDU) first responders confirm they were dispatched to a medical emergency call involving American Flight 1902 shortly after 11:30 a.m. Sunday. First responders also confirmed one individual on the plane was taken to UNC Hospital.No other information was released about the flight attendant's injury or condition.A spokesperson for American Airlines tells ABC11 they don't release information on crew members medical conditions.RDU Fire and Rescue said there were no impacts on airport operations.According to Flight Tracker, the Miami to RDU flight departed from Miami International after 9:00 a.m.*Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect changes in information.