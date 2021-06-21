american airlines

American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights, cites labor shortages

By Rashard Rose, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly airport travelers respond to American Airlines cancellations

Labor shortages are among the reasons American Airlines said it is being forced to cancel hundreds of flights through at least mid-July.

The airline had 120 cancellations on Saturday alone, and is projecting at least 50 to 80 flight cancellations a day going forward, CNN reported.

RELATED: American Airlines has so much extra wine that it is starting a delivery service

The surge in demand for air travel, unprecedented bad weather, and vendors' challenges trying to return to full employment are other factors.

The airline's Dallas-Fort Worth hub is said to be most affected by the scheduling issues.

American Airlines customers who have been booked through July 15 will be notified so they can make travel adjustments in advance.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelair travelamerican airlinesu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN AIRLINES
American Airlines cancels hundreds of weekend flights
Expect new, restored flight destinations at RDU next month
Spirit Airlines, American Airlines cancel more than 800 flights
Flying taxis could soon become a reality
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Special holiday shopping parking spaces being tested in Raleigh
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
North Carolina offers rebate to attract esports tournaments
$250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
More TOP STORIES News