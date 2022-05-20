American Airlines flight veers off runway in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- An American Airlines flight halted its takeoff from Charlotte Douglas International Airport and ran off the runway on Thursday because of an apparent mechanical problem, an airline spokesperson said. No one was hurt.The spokesperson said American Flight 775, with a crew of six and 172 passengers on board, was departing from Charlotte Douglas International Airport and headed for Miami International Airport when the pilot stopped the takeoff at around 2:40 p.m. The Boeing 737-800 ran off the runway, and aerial photos from news outlets showed ruts left in the grass by the airplane's tires.The aircraft taxied to the gate, and customers were transferred to another aircraft scheduled to depart to Miami, according to the airline.The original aircraft was removed from service for evaluation by a maintenance team, the airline said.