American Airlines flight makes emergency landing at RDU

EMBED </>More Videos

An American Airlines flight made an emergency landing at RDU Thursday morning. (WTVD)

MORRISVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
An American Airlines flight made an emergency landing at RDU Thursday morning.

Flight 3356 from Dallas to RDU landed at the airport just before 1 a.m.

Officials with the airline said an indicator light went off during the flight.

The spokesperson also said flight attendants onboard smelled an odor, which caused the 10 passengers and three crews members to evacuate through the main door on the runway.



Passengers were then taken to their terminal by bus.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

ABC11 spoke with several passengers who said they never saw any signs of smoke; however, their claim they were told they landed because of a sensor malfunction.

No injuries have been reported; maintenance is evaluating the plane.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
flight emergencyRDUwake county newsAfrican AmericansMorrisvilleWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News