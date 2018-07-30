American college student goes missing while swimming in Israel

MARK OSBORNE
A University of Kentucky student spending the summer in Israel has gone missing after she was swept out to sea while swimming at a beach in Tel Aviv just days before she was scheduled to return home.

The university said TeNiya Elnora Jones, a 19-year-old sophomore, was swimming with two other students shortly after midnight on Sunday when they were "caught up in a strong current and were pulled out to sea."

Two of the students were able to make it back to the shore, but Jones was not.

Officials conducted a "major search and rescue effort" that was unsuccessful in locating the woman, according to the university.

Jones was part of a group of seven students, including five from the University of Kentucky, studying Arabic in Amman, Jordan, since June. The university said she and three other students traveled to Tel Aviv for the weekend.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with TeNiya, her family and the students and others impacted," said Kentucky President Eli Capilouto. "We are in continual contact with Teniya's family, officials in Israel, officials from the State Department and our Congressional delegation, to provide all the support we can for the family, students and others involved. We will do everything possible to provide whatever support is needed."

The school said it was in contact with the Council on International Exchange, which runs the program Jones was a part of, as well as officials at the U.S. Embassy in Israel.

Jones' mother and grandfather are traveling to Tel Aviv from her hometown of Fort Myers, Florida.

The summer abroad program was scheduled to end this week.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Rocky Mount police investigate 2 homicides Saturday night
Man accused of killing 5 in Maryland newsroom to appear in court
Man fatally shot in Fayetteville motel
Fayetteville police ID man killed in late night motorcycle crash
Fayetteville police seeking suspects in late night armed robbery
12-year-old Girl Scout calls out sexism in viral letter to the editor
Search of pig farm turns up no sign of missing Iowa student
Mother of 2 beaten over shopping cart in Walmart parking lot
Show More
'Star Wars: Episode IX' casts Carrie Fisher
Christ the King Lutheran Church of Cary sets out to feed those in need
'Stranger Things' casting extras in Atlanta
Man in critical condition after lightning strikes near him in Wake Co.
Northern California wildfire raging into its fourth day
More News