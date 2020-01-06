American family attacked in Mexico, 13-year-old killed

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Tamaulipas -- An American family returning to the U.S. after a holiday visit to Mexico came under attack just south of Texas on Saturday night, with armed gunmen killing a 13-year-old and wounding three other people.

The attorney general's office in the state of Tamaulipas said the child was a U.S. citizen and that the parents were permanent residents of the U.S. They did not release the victims' names.

The family was traveling in a Chevrolet SUV with Oklahoma state plates, returning from a holiday visit to relatives in the state of San Luis Potosi.

The highway on which they were shot is considered high risk. It runs through an area that's disputed by criminal groups, including the Gulf Cartel and Zetas.

The road connects the city of Mier with Nueva Ciudad Guerrero, on the banks of the Rio Grande across the US-Mexico border from Falcon Heights, Texas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mexicochild deathu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot, killed while sitting in car in Durham
Video: Raleigh woman with Down syndrome surprised at airport
Trump continues threat against Iran cultural sites
2 sent to hospital in Durham convenience store shooting
Krispy Kreme giving away free donuts during January
Norfolk Southern train collides with car in Cary
Man arrested from Rocky Mount deadly shooting
Show More
Anti-war groups protest in Raleigh after US drone strike in Iraq
Blake's Grill opening at old Wimpy's Grill spot in Durham
4 hospitalized after small plane crashes in Rutherford Co.
PA Turnpike crash: 3 dead from NYC, 2 from Pa. identified
Harvey Weinstein in court as trial set to get underway
More TOP STORIES News