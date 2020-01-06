American family attacked in Mexico, child killed

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Tamaulipas -- An American family returning to the U.S. after a holiday visit to Mexico came under attack just south of Texas on Saturday night, with armed gunmen killing a 13-year-old and wounding three other people.

The attorney general's office in the state of Tamaulipas said the child was a U.S. citizen and that the parents were permanent residents of the U.S. They did not release the victims' names.

The family was traveling in a Chevrolet SUV with Oklahoma state plates, returning from a holiday visit to relatives in the state of San Luis Potosi.

The highway on which they were shot is considered high risk. It runs through an area that's disputed by criminal groups, including the Gulf Cartel and Zetas.

The road connects the city of Mier with Nueva Ciudad Guerrero, on the banks of the Rio Grande across the US-Mexico border from Falcon Heights, Texas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mexicochild deathu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Norfolk Southern train collides with car in Cary
Anti-war groups protest in Raleigh after US drone strike in Iraq
Man injured in Six Forks hit-and-run
4 hospitalized after small plane crashes in Rutherford Co.
Shots fired at condo near NC State University
NC Zoo sees record attendance in 2019
1 killed, 1 injured in Selma shooting
Show More
1 killed in Tarboro house fire
Iran abandons nuclear deal over US killing general
Officer fatally shot at SC regional airport, suspect in custody
Man taken into custody after barricading himself in Knightdale home
Activist hopes to arm McDougald Terrace residents legal battle with DHA
More TOP STORIES News