American Idol and ABC11 Eyewitness News are looking for the next superstar in North Carolina!
This season's auditions will be very different, for obvious reasons, but it's an easy process to showcase your talents for producers and judges.
Reserve your virtual face-to-face audition now for North Carolina's day on Sept. 9, or tell a friend to sign up at this link!
You'll need to be between 15 and 28 years old to enter.
Virtual auditions will fill up quick, so if you don't get a spot in the live audition, you can always submit your audition online here.
Do you want to be the next American Idol?
