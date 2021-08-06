american idol

American Idol auditions are open

Auditions are open for the next American Idol.

Hopefuls in our area filled up the virtual waiting rooms on Friday for the chance at the title.

Producers told ABC11 the new way of auditioning allows people a chance to be more comfortable when they see the judges.

All of the judges are back this season.

Producers are encouraging everyone to bring their energy to the audition room.

If you missed Friday's auditions, it's not too late.

More information about how to get registered here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentncamerican idol
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN IDOL
'American Idol' auditions to be held virtually again this year
Bobby Bones talks about his new show with adventure and heart
'Live's American Idol Encore' to feature Grace Kinstler
Chayce Beckham reacts to winning 'American Idol'
TOP STORIES
Raleigh zebra cobra owner must give up his snakes, pay $13,000
LATEST: Health official calls Delta variant 'COVID on steroids'
NC changes guidelines on students quarantining after COVID-19 exposure
Biden extends student loan payment pause to January 31
Utility truck crashes into building in Fayetteville
Offers flooding in after 81-year-old hermit's cabin burns down
Show More
1,500 pounds of fireworks to be set on fire in Hillsborough
FDA expected to recommend boosters for immunocompromised: Source
How military members are reacting to potential vaccine mandate
Local Houston hospitals had no room for baby with COVID
Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse
More TOP STORIES News