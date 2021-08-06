American Idol auditions are open

Auditions are open for the next American Idol.
Hopefuls in our area filled up the virtual waiting rooms on Friday for the chance at the title.
Producers told ABC11 the new way of auditioning allows people a chance to be more comfortable when they see the judges.
All of the judges are back this season.
Producers are encouraging everyone to bring their energy to the audition room.
If you missed Friday's auditions, it's not too late.
More information about how to get registered here.
