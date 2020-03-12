DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham native singer songwriter, Franklin Boone, is appearing on Season 18 of American Idol on ABC.
"I've had people say to me a lot over the years 'why don't you try out for American Idol?'" Boone said. "I had one reason or another not to. But, I was just kind of giving it a try before it was too late to see where it would go, and I've had a much greater response from American Idol than I thought I'd ever done."
Boone is a self-taught musician who has been playing music his entire life. He attended ECU and is the Worship Leader at Restoration Church in Durham.
"My faith is really important to me as it really steered my life for the last nine years," Boone said. "I think when I was younger I was misguided and heading in not a good direction and had an encounter with God that set me on the path."
Boone's path to Hollywood and American Idol began with the Raleigh audition in 2019. His soulful voice and eclectic musical style setting him apart to the judges.
"My influences are really broad," Boone said. "When I was a kid, my mom would listen to Classic Rock, Oldies, Motown, R&B, Blues, Gospel. I'm used to being around everything. She even listened to a little Country and Blue Grass. I think what I have steered towards is Alternative and Indie Rock, but my voice is soulful, so it ends up being a little R&B and Rock."
Amerian Idol airs on ABC11 Sundays and some Mondays at 8 p.m. EST
Durham native Franklin Boone to take the stage on American Idol
AMERICAN IDOL
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News