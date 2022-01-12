american idol

First look at upcoming 20th season of 'American Idol': Watch the trailer

EMBED <>More Videos

First look at new season of 'American Idol': WATCH

LOS ANGELES -- Calling all "American Idol" fans! We now have our first look at the show's upcoming landmark 20th season.

ABC unveiled the trailer for the new season Wednesday as part of the Television Critics Association winter press tour. It revisits the success of past contestants Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Adam Lambert and Gabby Barrett before previewing the heartwarming moments from auditions around the country in the season ahead. Watch it in the player above.

Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are all returning for the new season, as is host-producer Ryan Seacrest. It's the group's fifth season together since the show returned on ABC in 2018.

"'American Idol' is still the original music show that genuinely creates superstars and continues to evolve to allow true artists to succeed in this unique business," executive producer and showrunner Megan Wolflick said last summer. "The chemistry and passion Katy, Luke, Lionel and Ryan bring is second to none. We couldn't be more ecstatic that they are returning for this iconic 20th season in search of the freshest new talent that this nation has to offer."

In 2021, contestants Grace Kinstler, Chayce Beckham and Willie Spence made it to the show's live finale. Beckham was ultimately crowned the winner.

Season 20 of "American Idol" premieres Sunday, Feb. 27, on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionlionel richiemusictrailersryan seacrestkaty perryluke bryanamerican idolotrcreality television
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN IDOL
Singer Aiken announces another run for Congress
Rocker Chris Daughtry says daughter died unexpectedly
Scotty McCreery puts on live performance at Garner sports bar
American Idol auditions are open
TOP STORIES
NC snow forecast: Winter weather risk increasing for Sunday
Officers killed person attacking gas station clerk, police say
ABC11 Together Blood Drive happening today
Driver shot by police after I-440 incident dies
US consumer prices soared 7% in past year, most since 1982
When am I contagious if infected with omicron?
Army ups bonuses for recruits to $50K, as COVID takes toll
Show More
3K United Airlines employees test positive for COVID
LATEST: New mass testing site opens today in Cary
Bartender's tip leads to arrest in Key West buoy burning
LAPD officers fired for playing 'Pokemon GO' on the job lose appeal
Baby, 3 others escape helicopter crash without serious injuries
More TOP STORIES News