american idol

Coronavirus: 'American Idol' halts production, sends contestants home

By Andrea Lans
LOS ANGELES -- The new coronavirus pandemic has lead Hollywood to come to a grinding halt and "American Idol" is the latest to implement changes to their production schedule.

Filming and pre-production for season 18, including rehearsals for the live shows which were slated to begin in April, have been suspended. Contestants have been sent home to be with their families during these uncertain times.

See also: Watch must-see moments, audition videos from Week 4

Although "Idol" had previously planned to continue filming the live show without an audience, the decision to halt production was made by the show's production company, Fremantle, following the restriction of large gatherings in Los Angeles County.

The first of the live shows was scheduled to air less than two weeks away from this new suspension, so it is unclear whether "American Idol" will air new shows this April or revisit season 18 once the situation is deemed safe.

Pre-filmed "American Idol" episodes will continue to air according to schedule.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcompetitioncelebrityhollywoodtelevisionsingingcoronavirusamerican idolreality television
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN IDOL
'Idol' judges talk about home performances, top 10
Ryan Seacrest, judges prep for virtual return of 'American Idol'
'American Idol' top 20 will perform from home to respect physical distancing
Lionel Richie proposes 'We Are the World' remake for COVID-19 aid
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: State health officials still awaiting guidance on travel
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Show More
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
'House Wake' plan looks to address housing instability
More TOP STORIES News