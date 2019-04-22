Sri Lanka bombings: Boss of American killed while traveling for work remembers 'big-hearted,' 'full spirited' leader

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka -- An American man who was excited to be in Sri Lanka for his job with an international education company was among those killed in the Easter blasts.Dieter Kowalski's family in Madison, Wisconsin, was notified of his death Sunday. His mother, Inge Kowalski, told The Associated Press on Monday that she's working with the embassy to bring her son's body back to the United States. She says the family's in shock.Kowalski lived in Denver and was a senior leader of the operational technical services team for the company Pearson. CEO John Fallon said in a message on LinkedIn that Kowalski had just arrived at his hotel when he was killed in an explosion."He was excited about the chance to meet again in person, some two and a half years after his last trip, with Sri Lankan colleagues who had become good friends," Fallon wrote. "Our Sri Lankan colleagues were very much looking forward to seeing him, too."Fallon said Kowalski was big-hearted and known for jumping in on challenging problems."We're angry that a good man, who took simple pleasure in fixing things, has been killed, along with many others, by evil men and women who know only how to destroy," Fallon continued. "Let's remember his love of life and his love of solving people's problems. In these desperately difficult days, let's honour Dieter by showing that love ourselves, by taking extra care of each other - at work, at home and in our communities."At least 290 people died and 500 were injured in nine bomb blasts. Sri Lankan officials say the main attacks were carried out by seven suicide bombers from a local militant Muslim group.