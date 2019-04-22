Sri Lanka bombings: Boss of American killed while traveling for work remembers 'big-hearted,' 'full spirited' leader

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC News reports on the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka that left hundreds dead.

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka -- An American man who was excited to be in Sri Lanka for his job with an international education company was among those killed in the Easter blasts.

Dieter Kowalski's family in Madison, Wisconsin, was notified of his death Sunday. His mother, Inge Kowalski, told The Associated Press on Monday that she's working with the embassy to bring her son's body back to the United States. She says the family's in shock.

Kowalski lived in Denver and was a senior leader of the operational technical services team for the company Pearson. CEO John Fallon said in a message on LinkedIn that Kowalski had just arrived at his hotel when he was killed in an explosion.

"He was excited about the chance to meet again in person, some two and a half years after his last trip, with Sri Lankan colleagues who had become good friends," Fallon wrote. "Our Sri Lankan colleagues were very much looking forward to seeing him, too."

Fallon said Kowalski was big-hearted and known for jumping in on challenging problems.

"We're angry that a good man, who took simple pleasure in fixing things, has been killed, along with many others, by evil men and women who know only how to destroy," Fallon continued. "Let's remember his love of life and his love of solving people's problems. In these desperately difficult days, let's honour Dieter by showing that love ourselves, by taking extra care of each other - at work, at home and in our communities."

At least 290 people died and 500 were injured in nine bomb blasts. Sri Lankan officials say the main attacks were carried out by seven suicide bombers from a local militant Muslim group.

RELATED: The latest on the bombings at churches, hotels in Sri Lanka that killed hundreds on Easter Sunday

SEE ALSO: Sri Lanka bombings: Danish fashion billionaire loses 3 children in Easter Sunday attacks, spokesperson says

The ABC Owned Television Stations contriibuted to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bombingattackchurchu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Body of missing Wake Forest swimmer recovered at Emerald Isle Beach
Suspicious package dropped off at Durham police headquarters
Orange Co. EF-2 tornado had 115 mph winds on April 19
Durham leaders talk about ongoing recovery following gas explosion
Delphi, Ind. murders: Police release new video, sketch and audio of suspect
Texas mom missing after failing to pick up son from babysitter
Trump sues House Democrat over subpoena to see president's finances
Show More
Krispy Kreme Lemon Glazed doughnuts return for one week
Honey bee crisis: How a $2M investment at NC State could save the bees
Homeowner confronts 'porch pirate' caught on camera
New device to treat ADHD without drugs while kids sleep
Video: Deputy slams high school student's head to the ground
More TOP STORIES News