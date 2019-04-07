American tourist Kimberly Sue Endicott released after being kidnapped in Uganda

The American citizen who was kidnapped in Uganda is an Orange County woman who works as an esthetician, according to friends.

By ABC7.com staff
COSTA MESA, Calif. -- American tourist Kimberly Sue Endicott and her Congolese safari guide, who were kidnapped at gunpoint last week in a Ugandan wilderness park, have been safely released.

The release came after a ransom was paid and a negotiated handover was conducted.

"Security services have this evening managed to rescue" Endicott and her driver Jean Paul Mirenge, the Ugandan government said in a statement. The two kidnap victims returned to a lodge at Queen Elizabeth National Park on Sunday, according to a spokesperson for Wild Frontiers Uganda.



The amount of ransom that was paid and other details of Endicott's release were not immediately disclosed. The captors had demanded $500,000.

Ugandan security forces launched a search for Endicott and the local driver after they were abducted in the wildlife park on April 2. They were ambushed by four gunmen in the park, a protected area near the porous border with Congo, according to Ugandan police and a government spokesman.
