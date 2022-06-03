triple shooting

3 dead, including suspect, after shooting outside Iowa church

EMBED <>More Videos

3 dead, including suspect, after shooting outside Iowa church

AMES, Iowa -- Two people and a shooter died Thursday night in a shooting outside a church in Ames, authorities said.

The three people died outside the Cornerstone Church, a megachurch on the outskirts of Ames, according to the Story County Sheriff's Office. The church is near Interstate 35, about 30 miles (48.28 kilometers) north of Des Moines.

The sheriff's office didn't give details about the shooting but told KCCI-TV that they received multiple calls at 6:51 p.m.

The sheriff's office says there was no longer a threat to the public.

This is a developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
iowatriple shootingfatal shootinggun safetygun controlgun violencemass shootingnationalu.s. & worldguns
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TRIPLE SHOOTING
Man arrested day after shooting that injured 3 neighbors
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted after Louisburg triple shooting
Raleigh shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded
Fayetteville Police say rival gang fight left 6 people shot, 3 dead
TOP STORIES
Contractor under investigation again for unfinished work
Some NC police agencies haven't reported use-of-force-data this year
Biden presses for more gun control after mass shootings
Triangle medical facilities react to Tulsa shooting
Buffalo gunman pleads not guilty to hate-motivated domestic terrorism
Businesses in Southern Pines busy ahead of 77th U.S Womans Open
RPD video released from fatal shooting at police station in May
Show More
NC Senate passes medical marijuana bill with bipartisan support
White House officials applaud NC response to Covid-19
1st shots for kids under 5 possible by June 21, White House says
Facebook hackers post sexually explicit images and fraud charges
Police: Tulsa gunman targeted surgeon he blamed for pain
More TOP STORIES News