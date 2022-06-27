derailment

Amtrak train with 243 passengers on board derails in Missouri; injuries reported

The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago.
By Emily Shapiro

Several cars of an Amtrak train derailed after hitting a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, Missouri, Amtrak said.

MENDON, Mo. -- An Amtrak train with 243 passengers on board has derailed in Missouri, the railroad said.

Officials said the Southwest Chief passenger train, traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago, struck a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, about a hundred miles northeast of Kansas City, at 1:42 p.m. local time.

Injuries have been reported but it was not immediately clear how many, Amtrak said.

This comes one day after an Amtrak train collided with a car in California, killing three people.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
missouritrain accidentamtraku.s. & worldtrain derailmentderailment
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
DERAILMENT
Amtrak derails in Halifax County, no injuries reported
Video from scene of fatal Wash. state train derailment
CSX freight train derails near ECU campus
TOP STORIES
Durham police involved in shootout after vehicles enter crime scene
Target, Walmart weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items
Roe ruling shows complex relationship between court, public
PGA Tour Pro Varner III donates to Durham-based SwingPals
SCOTUS sides with football coach who wanted to pray on the field
Russia sets Friday as start date for Brittney Griner's trial
Man shot, killed in Fayetteville, police searching for suspect
Show More
A person was killed in alligator attack near Myrtle Beach in SC
Travel scams skyrocket as people look to get away
Abortion rights supporters lead protest in Cary
Durham museum hosts its first family LGBTQ+ activity
There are many ways to eat healthy amid high food prices, experts say
More TOP STORIES News