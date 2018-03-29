Amtrak derails in Halifax County, no injuries reported

HALIFAX COUNTY (WTVD) --
Amtrak is trying to determine why four auto-carrying rail cars on an Auto Train 53 derailed Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. south of Enfield.

Amtrak said none of the 394 customers or crew on board were injured.

All customers remained on the train which is currently continuing south to Sanford.

Crews said the four auto-carrying rail cars that derailed remained upright, and crews are currently working to rerail the equipment which will then continue south.

The affected train operates between Lorton, Virginia, and Sanford, Florida, daily on CSX tracks.

The following changes have been made to accommodate the Thursday schedule:

  • The Auto Train 52/53 (Lorton, Virginia - Sanford, Florida) are canceled

  • The Carolinian 79/80 (New York - Charlotte) will operate between Raleigh and Charlotte only

  • The Palmetto 89/90 (New York - Savannah) will operate between New York and Washington, DC, only
