Travel

Amtrak requiring face masks on riders starting Monday in COVID-19 response

(Shutterstock)

Amtrak is requiring all riders in stations, on trains, and on thruway buses wear facial coverings beginning Monday.

"The safety of Amtrak's customers and employees is our top priority and requiring a facial covering is one more way we can protect everyone," Amtrak President and CEO Bill Flynn said Thursday. "Amtrak continues to operate as an essential service for those who must travel during this public health crisis. Our services will be even more critical as our nation recovers."

Amtrak's new policy will require customers wear a facial covering or mask over their nose and mouth while in stations, on trains and thruway buses.

Officials said the facial coverings can be removed when people are eating in designated areas, in their private rooms, or seated alone or with a travel companion in their own pair of seats.

Small children who are not able to wear a facial covering are exempt from this requirement.


The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the use of simple cloth facial coverings or masks to slow the spread of the virus and prevent transmission.

Customers must supply their own facial covering.

Amtrak has instituted other measures to combat COVID-19 including reducing coach and business class sales to 50% capacity, cashless payments in stations and on trains, and signs and barriers to promote social distancing in high traffic areas.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelpennsylvanianew jerseydelawarehealthface maskbusamtrakcoronavirusu.s. & worldtrainscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC pools will remain closed as parks begin opening
IRS: Stimulus checks sent to the deceased must be returned
Experts dismiss US 'murder hornet' worry as hype
NCDOT's financial struggles mean drivers will see some changes
Justice Dept moves to dismiss criminal case against Michael Flynn
NC Air National Guard flies over hospitals
Presidential valet has coronavirus; Trump again tests negative
Show More
Report shows what led up to shooting involving Durham off-duty officer
No jail time for violating COVID-19 orders, TX governor says
Big Weather's Big Recipe: Chicken in a Basket
What parents should know about mysterious new illness in kids
FDA approves coronavirus vaccine to start wider testing
More TOP STORIES News