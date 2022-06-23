Sports

US coach makes dramatic rescue of artistic swimmer at world championships

Anita Alvarez of United States, center, is taken from the pool after collapsing during the solo free final of the artistic swimming at the 19th FINA World Championships. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)

BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Andrea Fuentes prevented a tragedy at the swimming world championships with her quick reaction.

The United States coach knew something was wrong when she saw artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez sink motionless to the bottom of the pool during a solo free routine on Wednesday.

The fully clothed Fuentes dived in. She swam to the unresponsive Alvarez, put her arms around her, and lifted her to the water's surface, where another person helped get her out of the pool.

Alvarez, a two-time Olympian, had fainted.

"It was her best performance ever, she just pushed through her limits and she found them," Fuentes joked.

Alvarez, who was immediately given medical attention, was feeling much better on Thursday.

"Anita has been evaluated by medical staff and will continue to be monitored. She is feeling much better and using today to rest," USA Artistic Swimming told The Associated Press in a statement.

"Watching yesterday's medical emergency of 2x Olympian Anita Alvarez and subsequent rescue by coach Andrea Fuentes was heartbreaking for our community. She gave an exceptional solo performance and competed brilliantly in four preliminary and three final competitions across six days."

Alvarez finished seventh in Wednesday's individual final.

"Whether or not she will swim in the free team final on Friday ... will be determined by Anita and expert medical staff," USA Artistic Swimming said.

Fuentes also said Alvarez was doing much better in an Instagram post.

"The doctors checked all vitals and everything is normal: heart rate, oxygen, sugar levels, blood pressure, etc... all is okay," Fuentes wrote. "We sometimes forget that this happens in other high-endurance sports. Marathon, cycling, cross country... we all have seen images where some athletes don't make it to the finish line and others help them to get there. Our sport is no different than others, just in a pool, we push through limits and sometimes we find them."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportswater rescueswimming
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Soldier hit and killed on Duplin County highway identified
2 charged in separate Wake County child sex crime cases
Durham restaurant among many small businesses pinched by inflation
$3.25M settlement reached in police killing of Daunte Wright
Gun safety bill clears initial hurdle; Tillis plays key role
Drivers want relief at the pump, but worry about risks
US boosts monkeypox testing, 142 cases confirmed
Show More
NC sports gambling advances in House as session winds down
Senate takes first steps to pass a gun reform bill
Fayetteville nonprofit connects food insecurity and gun violence
Speedway Motorsports founder Bruton Smith dies at 95
Kraft Macaroni and Cheese is changing its name
More TOP STORIES News