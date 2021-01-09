28-year-old man charged after woman shot, killed in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Raleigh homicide detectives have made an arrest after a woman was shot and killed in Raleigh earlier this week.

Police said Andrea Elizabeth Lucas, 56, was found suffering from gunshot wounds Wednesday night in the 4700 block of Mallory Court. Lucas was taken to WakeMed but died from her injuries.

Detectives have charged Michael Gregory Plaza, 28, with murder in connection with the Lucas' death. Plaza has been transported to the Wake County Detention Center.

